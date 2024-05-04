Wisconsin DOJ provides update on middle school shooting, student had pellet rifle

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (WFRV) – As authorities continue to investigate the deadly shooting outside of a Wisconsin middle school on Wednesday, the DOJ has provided some additional details; including the type of rifle the student was carrying.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), its Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing its investigation into the shooting and killing of a ‘juvenile male student’ who was carrying a rifle outside of Mount Horeb Middle School around 11:10 a.m. on May 1.

Officers say the student was first reported by a citizen who called 911 to report a “subject moving toward Mount Horeb Middle School with a backpack and what appeared to be a long gun.”

Mount Horeb Police Department officers responded to the school where they spotted the subject who matched the description in the area of the middle school, east of the main entrance at 900 Garfield Street.

Officers directed the subject to drop the weapon, but the subject did not comply. The subject pointed the weapon at the officers, after which law enforcement discharged their firearms, striking the subject. Lifesaving measures were deployed but the subject died on scene. Wisconsin DOJ

It was noted that the weapon recovered at the scene was determined to be a Ruger .177 caliber pellet rifle.

No law enforcement officers, students, staff, or witnesses were physically injured during the incident. Involved law enforcement, all of whom were wearing body cameras, remain on administrative leave, per agency policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Verona Police Department, Cottage Grove Police Department, Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department, Fitchburg Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Green County Sheriff’s Office, Blue Mounds Police Department, Cross Plains Police Department, Shorewood Hills Police Department, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of the DCI Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

