Wisconsin DOJ investigating after Mishicot officer has to apply 'life saving measures' to a person after deploying 'non-lethal means'

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an incident in Mishicot involving an officer and a "subject" that resulted in the person being hospitalized, according to a Wednesday news release from the agency.

The agency said officers with the Mishicot Police Department applied "non-lethal means" in an attempt to control a person "who became distressed" after that person "approached the officers in an aggressive manner."

The incident took place Wednesday at about 3:53 p.m. on the 200 block of South Main Street in Mishicot. The agency said officers responded for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the person was observed in the driveway of a residence.

"Law enforcement provided life saving measures and requested emergency medical services (EMS), who responded to the scene. The subject was transported to a local hospital and continues to be treated," the agency said.

No officers or other members of the public were injured.

The agency said involved officers were wearing body cameras and have been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation will provide video from the incident at the conclusion of the investigation and after the Manitowoc County District Attorney makes a charging decision.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: DOJ investigates Manitowoc County officer involved incident in Mishicot