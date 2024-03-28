Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources official separates pair of eagles found stuck together

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) say two eagles found on a walking trail needed to be separated as they were found stuck together.

According to a release, a DNR conservation warden was notified earlier this month by a local Sheriff’s Office that a pair of bald eagles had been found stuck together on a walking trail.

The DNR conservation warden responded to the area and found the two bald eagles alive and well but with their talons locked together.

Officials say the eagles, either through courtship or aggression, may have been engaging in “talon-grappling” which is a normal behavior for these birds.

With guidance from DNR wildlife experts, the conservation warden carefully removed a stick that was grasped between the eagles’ talons and successfully disconnected the birds.

DNR officials are taking this incident as a reminder to the public that if anyone finds bald eagles that appear to be injured or are behaving oddly, they should keep their distance and contact a local wildlife rehabilitator.

