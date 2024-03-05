Wisconsin customers who bought these items could get a payout in Walmart's class-action settlement. Here's how

Customers who purchased certain weighted goods such as meat or citrus at Walmart could be eligible to get money back as part of a $45 million class-action lawsuit settlement.

The lawsuit, Kukorinis v. Walmart Inc., says that Walmart charged more than the lowest in-store advertised price for those goods. Walmart denies any allegations it did anything wrong, but has agreed to the settlement.

Here's what you need to know and how to file a claim:

Who is eligible to submit a claim in the Walmart settlement?

Customers who purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus between Oct. 18 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 could qualify for a payment in the class-action lawsuit.

What products are part of the 2024 Walmart settlement?

These products were included in the Walmart settlement include "weighted goods" and "bagged citrus."

Weighted goods: Sold-by-weight meat, poultry, pork and seafood products labeled with the price embedded bar code

Bagged Citrus: Certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags (called "Bagged Citrus")

Do I need a receipt to file a claim in the Walmart settlement?

No, you do not need a receipt to file a claim in the Walmart settlement, however customers without a receipt may not be eligible for as much cash back. You can look up your Walmart receipt on the company's website.

How can I get money from the Walmart settlement?

Customers must submit a claim to get a cash payment. No documentation is required to be eligible to receive a payment. The deadline to submit a claim is June 5, 2024. You can submit a claim online or by mail postmarked no later than June 5.

If you have a receipt, proof of purchase or documentation showing eligible purchases and prices, you can get 2% of the total cost up to $500.

For customers without a receipt, with 50 eligible items claimed, they are entitled to $10. For purchases of 51 to 75 eligible items claimed, customers are entitled to $15, and for 76 to 100 eligible items claims, they are entitled to $20.

Where are Walmart locations in Wisconsin?

There are 82 Supercenters in Wisconsin, 4 Discount Stores, 2 Neighborhood Markets and 10 Sam's Clubs. The company employs more than 33,000 people with an average wage of $18.76 per hour.

There is a directory of Walmart locations in Wisconsin located on the company's website.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Walmart customers who bought meat, citrus could get money in lawsuit