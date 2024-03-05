Wisconsin customers who bought these items could get a payout in Walmart's class-action settlement. Here's how

Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

Customers who purchased certain weighted goods such as meat or citrus at Walmart could be eligible to get money back as part of a $45 million class-action lawsuit settlement.

The lawsuit, Kukorinis v. Walmart Inc., says that Walmart charged more than the lowest in-store advertised price for those goods. Walmart denies any allegations it did anything wrong, but has agreed to the settlement.

Here's what you need to know and how to file a claim:

Who is eligible to submit a claim in the Walmart settlement?

Customers who purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus between Oct. 18 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024 could qualify for a payment in the class-action lawsuit.

What products are part of the 2024 Walmart settlement?

These products were included in the Walmart settlement include "weighted goods" and "bagged citrus."

  • Weighted goods: Sold-by-weight meat, poultry, pork and seafood products labeled with the price embedded bar code

  • Bagged Citrus: Certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags (called "Bagged Citrus")

Do I need a receipt to file a claim in the Walmart settlement?

No, you do not need a receipt to file a claim in the Walmart settlement, however customers without a receipt may not be eligible for as much cash back. You can look up your Walmart receipt on the company's website.

How can I get money from the Walmart settlement?

Customers must submit a claim to get a cash payment. No documentation is required to be eligible to receive a payment. The deadline to submit a claim is June 5, 2024. You can submit a claim online or by mail postmarked no later than June 5.

If you have a receipt, proof of purchase or documentation showing eligible purchases and prices, you can get 2% of the total cost up to $500.

For customers without a receipt, with 50 eligible items claimed, they are entitled to $10. For purchases of 51 to 75 eligible items claimed, customers are entitled to $15, and for 76 to 100 eligible items claims, they are entitled to $20.

Where are Walmart locations in Wisconsin?

There are 82 Supercenters in Wisconsin, 4 Discount Stores, 2 Neighborhood Markets and 10 Sam's Clubs. The company employs more than 33,000 people with an average wage of $18.76 per hour.

There is a directory of Walmart locations in Wisconsin located on the company's website.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Walmart customers who bought meat, citrus could get money in lawsuit