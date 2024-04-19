Wisconsin college student’s body parts found after first date with suspect compared to Dahmer: report

A college student with hopes of joining the military was killed in horrific fashion after a date with a suspect who drew comparisons to the "Milwaukee Monster."

Sade Robinson, 19, was allegedly dismembered by Maxwell Anderson on April 2, and law enforcement is still finding her body parts, which washed up along Lake Michigan's shores as recently as Thursday, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

The remains haven't been "formally confirmed" as Robinson's, according to the sheriff's office, although they're confident the remains are hers. Her other remains were found on April 5, 6, and 7.

Robinson's mother, Sheena Scrabrough, compared the suspect in her daughter's death to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Investigators believe Sade Robinson's remains were found along Lake Michigan.

"This isn't normal. This is a 2024 Jeffrey Dahmer," she said on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace.

A lead detective in Dahmer's case doesn't believe Anderson, 33, is "as charming or intelligent."

Retired Milwaukee police Lt. Steve Spingola, who worked Dahmer's investigation, told NewsNation that Dahmer's seemingly magnetic personality allowed him to kill 17 men in the 1990s and stay off law enforcement's radar.

"There’s a treasure trove of file of forensic evidence that’s left at his (Anderson’s) house. And on video cameras, and with witnesses, it’s a little bit different than with Dahmer," Spingola told NewsNation. "Remember back in 1991, we didn’t have any of that."

In stark comparison, Anderson was arrested on April 4, three days after a dinner date with Robinson when a passerby found a severed leg in Warnimont Park along Lake Michigan in Cudahy, Wisconsin.

Maxwell Anderson has been charged with murdering and dismembering Sade Robinson.

On April 2 – in between the date and the discovery of the leg – Robinson's friend reported her missing.

Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson, and remains in Milwaukee County Jail on $5 million bail.

"At this point in time, we don’t believe there are any other victims out there," Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball said last week.

Anderson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Jeffrey Lionel Dahmer, aka the Milwaukee Cannibal, was an American serial killer and sex offender, who committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, with many of his later murders also involving necrophilia, cannibalism and the permanent preservation of body parts, typically all or part of the skeletal structure. Dahmer was sentenced to 15 terms of life imprisonment on Feb. 15, 1992.

Robinson was studying criminal justice at Milwaukee Area Technical College and considered pursuing a career in the U.S. Air Force, her mother said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about this case is call MCSO through the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management at (414) 278-4788, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips.





