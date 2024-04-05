Wisconsin will be cloudy during the eclipse. Here's where you can travel to see clear skies

Deepthi Jayaprakas attempts to get a shot of the solar eclipse with her smart phone through her eclipse glasses during the Brookfield Public Library total eclipse viewing party on August 21, 2017.

We're just days away from witnessing a solar eclipse that will be visible in portions of the United States as the moon blocks the sun's light.

Milwaukee and Wisconsin are not on the eclipse's path of totality and will only experience a partial solar eclipse where the moon only covers part of the sun. But a cloudy forecast caused by a low-pressure system developing out of the west might make it difficult for Wisconsinites to catch a glimpse of some of the best views of the eclipse.

Some states in the path of totality, such as Texas and Oklahoma, are also forecasted to experience cloudy and rainy conditions. If you're looking to make last minute travel plans to seek out clear skies for the total solar eclipse, here's some locations with the clearest conditions closest to Milwaukee:

Where are the best chances for clear viewing of the full solar eclipse?

Clear skies in the path of totality are most likely in northern New England and Upstate New York, according to the National Weather Service. Clear skies have become more likely from southern Missouri into central Indiana, however there is still uncertainty, according to NWS as of Thursday.

What's the closest city from Milwaukee to dive to see clear skies during the full solar eclipse?

Located in central Indiana, Indianapolis will see the total solar eclipse on April 8 at 3:06 p.m. Indianapolis is the closet major city that Wisconsinites can drive to that will experience the total solar eclipse. From Milwaukee, Indianapolis is about a four-hour and 15-minute drive.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that clear skies are now more likely over Indianapolis and Central Indiana. Northern and southern Indiana are still expected to experience some clouds. Indianapolis is hosting several events for visitors looking to see the eclipse. For more information, you can visit their website at www.visitindy.com/events/eclipse/.

Which states will experience cloudy skies and storms during the full solar eclipse?

Rain showers are possible near the path of totality during the solar eclipse across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and western New York, according to NWS. Thunderstorms are also likely in the South-Central U.S. Monday evening and Tuesday. Severe weather and flash flooding could be possible and may result in hazardous travel conditions after the eclipse, NWS says.

Milwaukee-area indoor and virtual solar eclipse day events:

Even if the weather puts a damper on your eclipse plans, you can still mark the rare astronomical occasion with these indoor or virtual events in the Milwaukee area:

UW-Milwaukee : UWM will offer indoor activities, including a livestream of the total solar eclipse, free pizza, a photo booth and photo station, and a variety of astronomy-themed crafts, in the Union Ballroom from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday. An outdoor eclipse watch and activities will take place, too, weather permitting. More: Solar Eclipse Viewing Party | Manfred Olson Planetarium.

Milwaukee Public Museum : MPM will stream NASA's live webcast of the total solar eclipse and has indoor educational activities planned in the event of inclement weather. Outdoor viewing and activities are also planned. Monday, 12:30 to 3 p.m. More: 2024 Solar Eclipse Watch | Milwaukee Public Museum.

Brookfield Public Library: The library will host a free, indoor stream of NASA's live webcast in the library's community room. Monday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. More:Brookfield Public Library • Solar Eclipse Streaming.

