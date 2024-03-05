This Wisconsin city ranked among the top 'peaceful places to live' in America

What makes a city a good place to live?

That's what countless lists ― from this one ranking America's "happiest cities" to this one ranking cities with the "best quality of life" ― often try to answer.

A new list from Yahoo! Finance and expanded upon by the online travel guide TheTravel sought to determine the "Most Peaceful Places to Live in the U.S." Wisconsin's third-largest city, Green Bay, earned the third spot.

Rankings were based on two primary factors: lack of noise and "plentiful" green spaces. TheTravel cited a Center for Disease Control study which reported that chronic hearing loss, lack of sleep, reduced productivity and stress-related illness can be caused by constant noise exposure.

The Yahoo! Finance rankings, which were the basis for TheTravel's report, cited a study published in the journal "Scientific Advances," which reported that "people who have better access to nearby green spaces have better cardiovascular health and tend to be 2.5 years biologically younger than those who do not have the same access." Furthermore, in August, "Harvard Medicine" magazine reported that many doctors are prescribing time outdoors to improve mental health.

Here's what makes Green Bay one of TheTravel's most peaceful places to live.

Children and families took part in the Give BIG Green Bay 2023 at the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary’s “Critters and Cookies” event, which was one of several events hosted by participating nonprofits to share their work.

What makes Green Bay a peaceful place to live?

With three-quarters of residents living within easy walking distance of public outdoor green space, the home of the Packers ranked third on TheTravel's list of the most peaceful places to call home.

"There are multiple places to get outside in Green Bay, including the free Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary," TheTravel's Jill Robbins writes. "This urban oasis is excellent for gentle hikes in spring, summer and fall and for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in winter. There are over five miles of trails to explore."

Green Bay is also home to numerous parks, boating and watersports areas, and walking and ski trails, including the 25-mile Fox River State Trail.

TheTravel also highlighted the city's Titletown District urban indoor-outdoor recreation space. The all-season park is especially popular on Packer gamedays, when it hosts pre-game festivities with live music and food. Titletown features a playground, full-size public football field, outdoor games, sledding hill, ice skating rink and more. The venue hosts regular wellness events like sports leagues and yoga and meditation classes.

In addition to ample outdoor recreation opportunities, Green Bay boasts the lowest crime rate (21.81 incidents per 1,000 residents) and one of the lowest mean noise levels (39.47 dBA) of the eight cities on TheTravel's list.

Recently, Green Bay also ranked among U.S. News & World Report's top 10 "Best Places to Live for Quality of Life in the U.S." The city earned seventh place on the list for its recreation opportunities, low average commute times and low cost of living. Green Bay's median home price is $278,558, compared to the national average of $383,883. Monthly median rent in the city is just $851, according to U.S. News.

Furthermore, late last year, Green Bay topped Rent's list of the top U.S. cities for hybrid and remote workers, again thanks to the city's low cost of living, as well as its numerous co-working spaces: 15 for its nearly 13,000 work-from-home employees. This flexibility to work from wherever they'd like gives Green Bay residents more time to enjoy their city's peaceful spaces.

Where are the most peaceful U.S. cities to live in?

TheTravel ranked Fort Collins, Colo., as the most peaceful city in the United States to live in. The study cited the city's crime rate of 32 incidents per 1,000 residents, which is about half the rate of nearby Denver.

Fort Collins is also home to Lory State Park, which has 26 miles of scenic trails varying in terrain "from rolling valleys to mountainous hillsides." It's a popular spot for hiking, trail running, backcountry camping, mountain biking, horseback riding and more. Many of the park's trails connect to Horsetooth Reservoir, which is popular among kayakers, paddleboarders, scuba divers and other watersports enthusiasts. Additionally, Fort Collins boasts seven community parks and 43 pocket or neighborhood parks.

With 96% of residents living within walking distance of an outdoor recreation space, Lancaster, Pa., ranked second on the list of peaceful places to call home. Lancaster County features seven trail systems for hiking, running, biking and snowshoeing, and even has some trails for off-road biking, cross-country skiing and horseback riding. One of those most popular parks is Central Park, which features 13 miles of interconnected, multi-use trails, TheTravel reports.

Lancaster is also known for its Amish community. Some research has found that the Amish are happier thanks to their simple, traditional lifestyle and connectedness to family and community.

Here are the top 8 "Most Peaceful Places to Live in the U.S.," according to TheTravel:

Fort Collins, Colo. Lancaster, Pa. Green Bay, Wis. Grand Rapids, Mich. Daytona Beach, Fla. Reading, Pa. Tampa, Fla. Hartford, Conn.

Click here to view TheTravel's complete rankings and methodology.

