These Wisconsin brewers are among the top 50 craft beer producers in the country, a new report says

Three Wisconsin brewers are now among the top producers of craft beer across the nation, according to a new report.

According to its annual report, the Brewers Association ranked New Glarus Brewing Co., Stevens Point Brewery and Minhas Craft Brewery among the top 50 producers of craft beer in the country.

Last year, the number of breweries in the U.S. grew to an all-time high of 9,761, according to the report.

Small and independent brewers produced 23.4 million barrels of beer in 2023, which is a decline of 1% from 2022. But the craft beer market share volume was slightly up over 2022.

Here's a look at where the top Wisconsin breweries ranked on the list of top 50 craft breweries:

New Glarus Brewing Co : New Glarus, WI (#11)

Stevens Point Brewery : Stevens Point, WI (#19)

Minhas Craft Brewery: Monroe, WI (#29)

About New Glarus Brewing

Founded in 1993, New Glarus Brewing Company was started by Dan and Deb Carey. In 1997, they started the production of Spotted Cow, their signature beer.

The company produces year-round brews, like Spotted Cow, limited batches and seasonal beers. You can find more information on their website at newgalrusbrewing.com.

About Stevens Point Brewery

Founded in 1857, Stevens Point Brewery is the third-oldest privately owned brewery in the U.S.

The brewery makes several ales, lagers, and other seasonal brews, such as Lakeside and Oktoberfest. You can find more information on its website at pointbeer.com.

About Minhas Craft Brewery

Located in Monroe, Minhas Craft Brewery is the Midwest's oldest brewery and the second oldest in the nation dating back to 1845. The brewery has survived the depression, prohibition, encounters with the mob and two major fires, and is now one of the largest craft breweries in the country.

The brewery produces premium brews, craft brews, malt liquors, flavored malt beverages and sodas. For more information, you can visit its website at minhasbrewery.com

Top 5 craft breweries in the U.S.:

Top 5 overall brewing companies in the U.S.:

Anheuser-Busch Inc. : St. Louis, MO MolsonCoors: Chicago, IL Constellation: Chicago, IL Heineken, USA, White Plains, NY Pabst Brewing Co: Los Angeles, CA

