Wisconsin boaters help to rescue woman hit by train, found unresponsive in lake

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Boaters who overheard screams and calls for help, helped to pull an unresponsive woman from a southern Wisconsin lake after she reportedly got hit by a train.

According to the Madison Fire Department, first responders and Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Lake Farm County Park after multiple 911 callers reported someone being hit by a train.

Help was sent to the area of Upper Mud Lake as people on a nearby boat heard screams and calls for help. Those people approached the area and found a woman unresponsive in the water.

The bystanders were able to get the woman out of the water and onto a dock, where Madison Fire paramedics and EMTs took over.

Authorities say that the woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been provided. Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.

