These Wisconsin billionaires are among the 100 richest people in the world, according to Forbes

Two Wisconsin billionaires have again appeared on Forbes' latest list of the richest people in the world.

Diane Hendricks and John Menard Jr. turn up on the 2024 iteration of the list, which Forbes ranks based on net worth and is calculated with stock prices and exchange rates as of March 8. According to Forbes, there are now more billionaires than ever — a whopping 2,781. That's 141 more than last year and 26 more than the record set in 2021.

Here's where Hendricks and Menard rank on the list:

John Menard Jr. is the richest person in Wisconsin in 2024

Menard, 84, is the richest person in Wisconsin and the 79th-richest person in the world, according to Forbes' calculations. His net worth is estimated at $25.2 billion, up from an estimated $22.5 billion in 2023. His wealth has increased steadily every year since 2019, according to Forbes estimates.

Menard, an Eau Claire resident, founded the Menards home improvement store chain in Eau Claire in 1960. It's now a competitor to Home Depot and Lowe's and has over 300 stores across the United States, from Wyoming to Ohio. These include nearly four dozen Wisconsin locations. Menards brings in an estimated $13 billion in sales.

Menard has also been involved in IndyCar racing since the 1980s. He sponsored the winning car at the 2019 Indy 500, his first win in nearly 40 years of involvement in racing, Forbes reported.

Diane Hendricks is the 92nd-richest person in the world

Hendricks, 77, the co-founder of Beloit-based ABC Supply, is the 92nd-richest person in the world in 2024, according to Forbes. She has an estimated net worth of $20.6 billion, up from an estimated $19.3 billion in 2023. Her wealth has increased every year since 2017, according to Forbes estimates.

Last year, Hendricks topped Forbes' 2023 list of the 100 richest self-made women in America for the sixth year in a row.

ABC Supply is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing supplies and one of the largest distributors of siding and windows in North America. The company has over 900 branch locations and had $18.5 billion in revenue in 2022.

Hendricks founded ABC Supply in Beloit in 1982 with her late husband, Ken. Since Ken's death in 2007, Hendricks has been the chair and sole owner. Hendricks lives in Afton — between Beloit and Janesville — and is a donor and advocate for conservative political causes.

