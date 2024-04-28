Wisconsin authorities looking for missing De Pere man, last seen morning of April 24

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in De Pere are trying to find a missing 47-year-old man who they say has been missing from his home since April 24 at 9 a.m.

According to the De Pere Police Department, Wylie R. Lom left his house in the 1300 block of Ridgeway Boulevard that morning without telling anyone where he was going, and that any family members did not see him before he left.

Due to not being seen before he left, Lom’s last clothing description is unavailable. Lom is described as being 6’03” and 235 pounds, he has brown eyes and black hair.

Wylie R. Lom

Authorities did note that Lom left his home in a black 2021 Honda Ridgeline with Wisconsin registration PK4979. The vehicle was reportedly last seen near I-41 and Velp Avenue on April 24 around 11 a.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the De Pere Police Department or Detective Sgt. Aaron Hanson.

