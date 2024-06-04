Wisconsin attorney general charges three former Trump associates in plot to overturn 2020 election

Wisconsin’s attorney general, Josh Kaul, filed felony charges against three men who played a key role in the effort to appoint fake electors in the state as part of Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.

Kenneth Chesebro, Jim Troupis, and Michael Roman were each charged with one felony count of forgery, according to court documents. The crime is a class H felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 and up to six years in prison.

Chesebro was the architect of the fake elector plan. Five days after the election, he emailed Troupis, a retired judge who was leading the Trump campaign’s legal efforts in Wisconsin, to muse about the possibility of throwing out Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin and appointing a Trump slate of electors. The two developed the scheme over the next few months. Chesebro would later work with Roman to coordinate the efforts across states and to get the slates of fake electors to Washington.

Chesebro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to filing false documents for his role in the scheme in a separate case in Georgia earlier this year. Roman faces charges in Georgia and is also a defendant in an Arizona case.

This is the first time Troupis, who sits on a judicial ethics panel in Wisconsin, has been charged.