Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul charges former Trump associates in fake elector scheme

MADISON - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed felony forgery charges against an aide and two attorneys who worked for former President Donald Trump in 2020 for their part in designing and executing a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election by submitting false slates of electors for Trump.

More: Here are the 10 people who participated in Wisconsin's fake elector scheme in 2020

The charges are filed in Dane County Circuit Court against Kenneth Chesebro, a Wisconsin native and lead architect of the 2020 fake elector plan; former Dane County Judge Jim Troupis, who represented Trump in Wisconsin during the 2020 election; and Mike Roman, a former Trump aide who allegedly delivered Wisconsin's slate of false elector paperwork to a Pennsylvania congressman's staffer in order to get them to Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court records show the three are due in court on Sept. 19.

More: Court records from Trump attorneys Troupis and Chesebro reveal depth of fake elector scheme

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Kaul charges former Trump associates in fake elector scheme