Wisconsin Academic Decathlon hosts ‘Super Quiz Relay’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Students showcased their knowledge and quick thinking skills at the KI Center in the city of Green Bay on Friday.

The Wisconsin Academic Decathlon hosted its Super Quiz Relay, where students competed to answer questions from a wide range of subjects.

Local 5 Live co-host Millaine Wells was there to emcee the event.

Wilmot Union High School in southeast Wisconsin took home gold in the super quiz competition.

