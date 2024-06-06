Wis. Superintendent Gets Restraining Order Against Parent Seen Pushing Him at Graduation in Viral Video

The parent appeared to push the superintendent out of the way as his daughter received her diploma

A Wisconsin judge granted a temporary restraining order against a high school parent who was seen on video pushing a school superintendent away from his daughter as she received her diploma.

The viral incident occurred at Baraboo High School’s graduation on May 31, which was streamed live on YouTube.

In the video, which has received significant attention online, the father, who PEOPLE is not naming so as to not potentially identify his daughter, is seen pushing Baraboo school Superintendent Rainey Briggs, who is Black, before his daughter could shake his hand.

Briggs can be heard saying in the video, “Get away from me, bro,” as the crowd begins booing.

Someone in the video can be heard saying, “I don’t want her touching him,” and identifies the student as his daughter, though it is not clear if that was said by the father, who was not in view of the camera at that point.

The video has led to accusations of racism, including from Wisconsin State Rep. Francesca Wong, who called the incident “gross” and “racist” in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the Baraboo school board condemned the parent’s actions in a statement.

"That this adult felt emboldened to behave in this way in front of hundreds of students and other adults should deeply trouble us all; this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” the reported statement said, in part.

A spokesperson for the Baraboo Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information from PEOPLE.

The Journal-Sentinel reported that Briggs filed for a restraining order against the parent. Online court records indicate that the temporary restraining order was granted on June 3, and a hearing regarding an injunction is scheduled for June 14. The petitioner is not named in the online records.

This incident is not the first time Baraboo High School has made national news. In 2018, several students performed a Nazi salute in a prom photo posted online.

