Wirral: Council regeneration chief to step down

The council chief in charge of major development plans for Wirral is stepping down.

David Hughes was hired as Director of Regeneration and Place for Wirral Council in January 2023.

The role, which is one of the most senior within the authority, oversees planning, housing developments and management of council-owned land and buildings.

Wirral Council confirmed Mr Hughes plans to retire from the role.

News of his his departure comes as the council's draft blueprint for development over the next 16 years remains under scrutiny from the government.

It has recommended a number of changes to the Local Plan, which includes a requirement to build 14,400 homes.

The plan's focus is on regenerating areas like Bromborough, Birkenhead and Seacombe, with no development sites earmarked for green belt areas in west Wirral.

A council spokesman said Mr Hughes "led Wirral's Regeneration and Place directorate as it has pushed forward with developing and preparing to deliver numerous multimillion pound regeneration schemes across the borough".

The spokesman said Mr Hughes had also led on the Local Plan inspection hearings, adding "Wirral's regeneration plans are amongst the biggest in the country".

Mr Hughes, who will serve six months' notice, has been approached for comment.

