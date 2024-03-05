WIPP officials host first DOE Science Bowl in Carlsbad at Southeast New Mexico College

High schoolers from the New Mexico Military Institute won the inaugural Science Bowl hosted by the U.S. Department of Energy March 2 in Carlsbad at Southeast New Mexico College.

Students from around southeast New Mexico convened at the college for a regional meet as part of a national competition put on by the DOE.

Carlsbad High School and the Early College High School, along with Hobbs High School and the New Mexico Military Institute (NMMI) were represented in seven teams. They vied for a first-place win, cash prize and trip to Washington, D.C. to compete nationally.

High school students from around southeast New Mexico compete in the Department of Energy's Science Bowl, March 2, 2024 at Southeast New Mexico College.

The event was hosted by Salado Isolation Mining Contractors (SIMCO), the DOE-hired contractor that oversees operations at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant nuclear waste repository near Carlsbad.

Regionals are hosted around the country by other DOE sites, including the Pantex Plant in Texas and Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories in New Mexico. This was the first year the event was hosted in Carlsbad.

Competitors answer science-related questions during the timed competition throughout the day, gathering points that then are used to rank the top three teams for first, second and third place.

SIMCO spokesman George Rangel said future science bowls would include other high schools around the region as the DOE looks to expand the competition around WIPP.

