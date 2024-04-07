Winwood Drive bridge to be replaced this summer

Apr. 6—Lebanon is preparing to undertake the replacement of a bridge along Winwood Drive.

"The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) inspects bridges all the time throughout the state and that includes ours," Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. "The Winwood Drive Bridge was one they identified that needed replacement. It's been designed and now it's time to make it happen for safety reasons."

The project will cost approximately $500,000, and construction is expected to take place over the summer.

Lebanon Capitol Projects Director Kristen Rice said that the project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, with much of the work being done when schools are out of session in June and July.

"A couple of years ago, Woodside was one of the bridges that came back in poor condition and in need of repairs, and that was a smaller one," Rice said. "The road was shut down for a time until we got that one restored. Winwood is similar."

During construction, Winwood Drive will be closed, and a detour will be put into place.

"It is a major thoroughfare," Bell said. "There's a lot of people that drive through there, so we want to make sure the word is out, and people know that for a while during the summer, Winwood Drive will be closed while that bridge is being replaced."

A TDOT report classified the bridge's condition to be poor and pointed to issues like a warped slab bottom. Other issues included large void areas below the footing of concrete masonry unit block abutments, as well as a crack on one of walls — which also found to have a displaced full height.

"It's an older bridge and in infrastructure, things need to be maintained over time. Different things affect how long a structure will last," Rice said. "This is one we felt needed to be restored and repaired. To do that right, we're going to repair and replace the whole thing."

The footing on the second abutment is broken and there is eroding backfill at all four corners of the bridge. The bridge also has no rail or guardrail.

"Safety is obviously our biggest concern," Bell said. "We want to make sure that when people drive on our streets, drive on our bridges, drive through intersections that they are safe. This is just another step in making that happen. That bridge has been there for a long time and it's time for it to be replaced. Once this construction happens, that bridge will be safe for many years to come."

The project was put out to bid and the Lebanon City Council approved a bid on first reading during its March 19 meeting. A second reading on the contract is on the agenda for Tuesday night's upcoming city council meeting.