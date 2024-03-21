Wintry weather makes a come-back

First full day of Spring featured temperatures much cooler than this time Tuesday afternoon

Wednesday 4 p.m. readings: How much cooler than same time Tuesday?

Wintry weather to flirt with parts of the Chicago Area, especially early Friday morning

Second weather system in four days arrives Monday into Tuesday bringing soaking rain to the metro area

Wintry weather coming alive for Minnesota

To date Minneapolis, MN has had only 14.3” of snow, more than 30” below normal and an eye-catching 67” lower than the same period last year. That however, is about to change with two systems threatening healthy accumulations for the Upper Midwest:

NWS blended model snowfall guidance through next Monday

Great Lakes News

Increasing demand for iron ore by big steel producers prompt early opening of Soo Locks

Great Lakes steelmaking plants have a high demand for iron ore this time of year. This demand, coupled with the absence of ice cover, and the urging of the steel producers prompted the open of the Soo Locks ahead of schedule, following the St. Lawrence Seaway’s announcement in mid-February to open on March 22.

