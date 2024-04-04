A wintry mix and showers are expected today in Milwaukee. Here's how much it's rained so far
Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin are entering the third consecutive day of widespread rain and snowfall.
There is a 90% chance of precipitation in the forecast for Milwaukee today, with a wintery mix until about 2 p.m. and rain showers likely afterward, the National Weather Service said. The city is expected to see a high near 40 degrees and a breezy day with a north wind of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph possible.
Overnight, there's a slight chance of rain before 10 p.m. followed by a rain-snow mix until around 4 a.m.
Dry weather is expected over the weekend, with partly sunny skies Friday and a sunny Saturday. Rain may return on Sunday afternoon.
How much did it rain in Milwaukee and other southern Wisconsin cities?
Here are southern Wisconsin's most recent morning snow and rain totals, according to the NWS volunteer monitoring service:
Johnson Creek: 0.32 inches rain
Fontana: 0.3 inches rain
Milwaukee: 0.28 inches rain, trace of snow
Greendale: 0.26 inches rain
Fox Point: 0.25 inches rain
Elkhorn: 0.24 inches rain
Racine: 0.22 inches rain
Brookfield: 0.2 inches rain, trace of snow
Cedarburg: 0.2 inches rain
Kenosha: 0.2 inches rain
Wauwatosa: 0.19 inches rain
Waukesha: 0.17 inches rain, trace of snow
Janesville: 0.16 inches rain
Madison: 0.14 inches rain, trace of snow
Wisconsin weather radar
