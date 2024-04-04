A wintry mix and showers are expected today in Milwaukee. Here's how much it's rained so far

A parking attendant walks through the parking lot with an umbrella in the rain just before the lot opens before the Milwaukee Brewers home opener against the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Milwaukee and southern Wisconsin are entering the third consecutive day of widespread rain and snowfall.

There is a 90% chance of precipitation in the forecast for Milwaukee today, with a wintery mix until about 2 p.m. and rain showers likely afterward, the National Weather Service said. The city is expected to see a high near 40 degrees and a breezy day with a north wind of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph possible.

Overnight, there's a slight chance of rain before 10 p.m. followed by a rain-snow mix until around 4 a.m.

Dry weather is expected over the weekend, with partly sunny skies Friday and a sunny Saturday. Rain may return on Sunday afternoon.

How much did it rain in Milwaukee and other southern Wisconsin cities?

Here are southern Wisconsin's most recent morning snow and rain totals, according to the NWS volunteer monitoring service:

Johnson Creek: 0.32 inches rain

Fontana: 0.3 inches rain

Milwaukee: 0.28 inches rain, trace of snow

Greendale: 0.26 inches rain

Fox Point: 0.25 inches rain

Elkhorn: 0.24 inches rain

Racine: 0.22 inches rain

Brookfield: 0.2 inches rain, trace of snow

Cedarburg: 0.2 inches rain

Kenosha: 0.2 inches rain

Wauwatosa: 0.19 inches rain

Waukesha: 0.17 inches rain, trace of snow

Janesville: 0.16 inches rain

Madison: 0.14 inches rain, trace of snow

