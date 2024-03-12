Winton Woods High School student arrested for having gun, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student at Winton Woods High School was arrested on Tuesday for having a gun in his backpack, police say.

The incident happened at around 10:20 a.m.

According to an arrest report from the Forest Park Police Department, the student was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Police responded to a report from the school that a juvenile at the school was carrying a firearm. School security had found a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in his backpack. The principal said the student had “an odor of marijuana coming from his person,” according to the report.

The student was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

