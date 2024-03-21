Winton man, 40, arrested in Texas in connection with 2020 double homicide in Merced

A 40-year old Winton man was arrested in El Paso, Texas on Monday in connection with a 2020 double homicide in Merced, according to police.

Anthony Perez, 40, was arrested when U.S. Marshals served a search warrant at a residence in El Paso, according to a Facebook post by the Merced Police Department.

Perez is awaiting his extradition to Merced.

Perez is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of Jeffrey Lee Crawford, 37, of Winton, and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, of Livingston, who were both shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire on Dec. 2, 2020, in the 1100 block of East Santa Fe Avenue.

A 37-year old man also suffered gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

Perez was identified as a suspect early in the investigation and went on the run, according to police. Merced police asked the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance in locating Perez for his homicide warrant in Merced and several other warrants including an attempted homicide in Livingston.

Manuel Martinez, 49, was also identified as a possible suspect in the shooting deaths, and arrested in November of 2021. Martinez was located and after questioning, he confirmed his involvement in the double homicide, according to police.

Martinez is still in custody and awaiting his trial.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sergeant Salyers at 209-388-7771 or by email at SalyersJ@CityofMerced.org.