Winter weather expected to return to region

Mar. 22—The enjoyment of unseasonably warm and sunny weather is about to come to an end in many regions of northern and central Montana.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory across northwest Montana with snow and cold temperatures expected to possibly affect road conditions.

According to the advisory for the Kootenai Cabinet region, total snow accumulations of one to two inches with isolated totals over three inches are expected as well as lower snow amounts of an inch or less in Troy and Libby.

Wet roads may become icy as cold air arrives early Friday morning, especially on U.S. 93 from Whitefish to Eureka. Affected areas include U.S. 93 from Eureka to Whitefish, Highway 37 from Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road and U.S. 2 from Kalispell to Libby.

On Saturday in Libby, one inch of snow is possible with a high temperature of 41 and a low of 25.

From Monday to Wednesday, a chance of rain and snow is possible each day with partly cloudy or sunny skies.

At Happy's Inn, the hamlet is predicted to see the most snow with forecasters calling for the possibility of three to six inches between Friday and Saturday. Saturday may see the most snow with two to fives inches and temperatures ranging from 23 to 35 degrees.

In Troy, rain seems more likely with a quarter inch of rain possible Friday and a little bit of snow possible Saturday.

Eureka is likely to see more accumulating snow between Thursday and Saturday night.

In the Yaak, it's expected to see a mixture of rain and snow through next Wednesday with the possibility of two to three inches of snow on Saturday.

West of the Kootenai Cabinet region, snow and rain is in the forecast, but no advisories or warnings have been issued.

For those considering travel east or southeast of the Kootenai Cabinet region, a winter storm watch is in effect for West Glacier, Marias Pass and along the Hi-Line.

Forecasters are saying 12 to 16 inches of snow could fall from Marias Pass to Essex with six to nine inches for lower elevations such as West Glacier through late Saturday.

Much colder temperatures on Thursday evening may lead to a flash freeze of wet roads. Also, there will be gusty easterly winds of 20 to 30 mph.

Some of the affected areas may include Bad Rock Canyon, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Essex, Polebridge and Marias Pass.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

Hi-Line areas, including Shelby, Conrad, Whitlash, Rocky Boy, Brady, Floweree, Ethridge, Chester, Lothair, Carter, Cut Bank, Fort Benton, Santa Rita, Galata, Havre, Ledger, Devon and Joplin may see three to 10 inches of snow through Sunday evening.

In the central part of the state, Cascade, Judith Basin and Fergus counties may see five to 10 inches from Saturday through Sunday evening.