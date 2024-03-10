Winter weather advisory for Summit, Portage and Medina counties until 10 p.m. Sunday

Winter weather advisories and warnings are in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties until this evening.

The National Weather Service has called for a winter weather advisory for parts of Northeast Ohio, including for Summit, Medina and Portage Counties, with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible today.

The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour are expected, reducing visibility, and roads could be slippery.

The Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Ohio roadways. Visit www.ohgo.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.

Milder temperatures and sunny skies are expected to follow Monday and Tuesday, with a high of 49 expected on Monday and a high of 64 anticipated Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit, Portage and Medina counties under winter weather advisory