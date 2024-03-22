Winter weather advisory issued for Rochester region. How much snow will we get?

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for the Rochester region.

What: Mixed precipitation is anticipated, with expected total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a tenth of an inch or less.

Where: The affected areas include the Genesee Valley and northern Finger Lakes regions, including Monroe, Wayne-Northern Cayuga, Livingston and Ontario counties.

When: The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Impacts: Slippery road conditions are expected, potentially affecting the evening commute. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, slow down, and anticipate limited visibilities, according to the Weather Service.

