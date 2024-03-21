Winter weather advisory issued for Rochester region. How much snow could we get?

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for advisory for Monroe and Wayne counties until 10 a.m. Thursday.

What: Expect snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows, accompanied by winds gusting as high as 40 mph, leading to blowing and drifting snow.

Where: The affected areas include Monroe and Wayne counties in New York.

When: The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Impacts: Snow-covered and slippery road conditions are anticipated, with areas of blowing snow likely to significantly reduce visibility, according to the Weather Service. These hazardous conditions are expected to impact commutes through Thursday morning.

Residents are urged to exercise caution while traveling and to allow extra time for their journeys. Stay updated on weather forecasts and road conditions for the latest information.

Lake effect snow and blowing snow will produce hazardous conditions for Monroe and Wayne counties until 10 AM Thursday. Plan on snow covered roadways, slippery road conditions, and reduced visibility. pic.twitter.com/vUwIXYOvK7 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Winter advisory issued. How much snow to expect