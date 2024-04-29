Winter weather advisory issued for foot of snow on Oregon Cascades passes

A snowplow makes a run on the highway near Detroit Lake in this file photo.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Oregon’s Cascade mountain passes for an anticipated 10-14 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service advisory begins at 8 tonight and lasts until 11 a.m. Monday, although snow is expected in the mountains through Tuesday.

The snow could make travel difficult across the two days, with levels dropping as low as 2,000 to 2,500 feet Monday morning.

The main areas impacted include Government Camp (Highway 26), Santiam Pass (Highway 22) and Willamette Pass (Highway 58).

Another 3-5 inches of snow is possible at Cascade mountain pass levels on Tuesday.

Oregon’s snowpack is currently 88% of normal, so the dump should help sustain it.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Winter weather advisory issued for foot of snow on Cascades passes