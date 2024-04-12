Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegany County tonight. Rain, snow, wind in forecast.

If the forecasters are correct, there will be snow along with typical April showers in Allegany County this weekend.

Throw in some high winds as well.

With rain, wind and snow expected, the National Weather Service issued both wind and winter weather advisories Friday starting at 11 p.m. for southern Erie and Wyoming counties and the western Southern Tier, including Allegany County.

The three-punch weather combination has the potential to disrupt travel and knock down tree branches, the Weather Service cautioned.

According to the Weather Service, westerly winds 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour are expected to impact several Western New York areas over the next 24 hours.

The snowfall could be more than a dusting in some areas of Western New York, with accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible across upper terrain inland from Lake Erie.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Parts of Steuben County, including Hornell and Corning, are under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Saturday. The strongest gusts will be on Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

More: Hornell has a new pool hall. Meet Golden Break Billiards.

What the weather will be like in Allegany County tonight, Saturday

Rain showers are expected before 11 p.m. in Wellsville, Andover and Alfred, the Weather Service said.

That rain will turn to a mixture of precipitation after 11 p.m., including snow showers. The chance of precipitation is 90% and new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

It will also be breezy tonight, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

There is a 9 out of 10 chance it is going to be wet Saturday. A couple inches of snow are possible, but snow is expected to turn to rain later in the day. More high winds are in the forecast, with gusts as high as 43 miles per hour possible.

More: Two homes demolished on Wellsville's Elm Street. Here's what's next for the properties.

After two days of temperatures in the 30s and 40s, Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 62. It will still be breezy and yes, probably wet. The Weather Service said thunderstorms may show up after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Relief is on the way as temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s and 70s next week.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Winter Weather Advisory for Allegany County. Rain, wind and even snow