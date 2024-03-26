Winter storm winds down Monday but travel impacts may linger Tuesday

Mar. 25---- The headline of the

by the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities was "Winter storm winding down" as the heaviest snowfall had ended Sunday.

Snow continued to fall during parts of the day Monday though the winter storm warning was replaced Monday afternoon by a

in the Willmar and St. Cloud areas, lasting until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

included 3.9 inches of snow near Willmar, 6.2 inches near Prinsburg, 8.8 inches at Litchfield and 6.7 inches west of Montevideo, all observations from Monday morning.

While a changeover to rain Monday night was expected in all but far western Minnesota, snow and mixed precipitation will return Tuesday in many parts of the state bringing 1 or 2 more inches, or more in western Minnesota, and travel impacts will continue as well.

Colder air Monday night will cause a changeover to snow and freezing rain, the weather service said. Light snow or ice is possible as temperatures fall below freezing and roads may be slick.

The Tuesday outlook in the Willmar region forecasts snow and patchy blowing snow from strong northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph.

The areas to the south and west including Marshall and Morris remain under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The warnings expire later in other parts of the state: 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Fergus Falls area, 1 p.m. in Bemidji and 7 p.m. Tuesday in Brainerd.