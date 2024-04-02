Winter storm watch issued for parts of Central New York as IIHF tournament kicks off

Spring weather in Central New York can be slippery, and this week, the cold won’t just be confined to the Adirondack Bank Center.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued winter storm watches through Thursday night for multiple locations in Central New York, including northern Oneida County and Otsego County.

While Utica and the immediate surrounding areas are not expected to see significant snowfall, residents and those in town for the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Women’s World Championship should prepare for high winds and mixed precipitation.

“We have a complex, slow-moving storm system coming through,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Brewster. “It's actually going to move across mostly Pennsylvania, but we’ll feel the effects of some of the features spreading northward.”

A City of Utica plow truck clears the snow and slush off of Oneida Street in Utica, NY on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Brewster said that higher elevation areas, such as the Adirondack Mountains could see seven inches of snow or more. Lower elevations in the Mohawk Valley will not become cold enough to receive that level of accumulation, but Utica residents can expect heavy rains Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday.

Temperatures in Utica are expected to dip into the 30s Wednesday night and Thursday, and Brewster expects that that change will bring wet, heavy snow.

“Valid through 7 a.m. Friday, we have around two inches of probably pretty slushy snow pegged for the Utica area,” Brewster said. “We’re looking at much less of an accumulation for the city of Utica proper just because of elevation factors.”

Don't be scared, be prepared

In a statement on Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to prepare for the storm system set to move across the state.

“Despite early signs of spring, we are closely monitoring a storm system that is expected to bring heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds to parts of our state,” Hochul said in a statement. “It is critical that New Yorkers monitor their local forecasts and take proper precautions as the weather unfolds. I have directed state agencies to make the necessary preparations and to engage with local partners as we prepare for the conditions to come.”

Brewster said that Mohawk Valley residents can expect wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night, and recommended that residents secure loose objects and prepare with supplies in case of a power outage.

He also suggested that drivers should be prepared for changing road conditions, particularly if their travels take them to higher elevation areas like northern Oneida County.

“I think there's a little bit more of a surprise factor for travelers when you hit those elevations, and you come out of wet roads or more decent roads and all of a sudden, you’re probably not in major danger but you're in a significant slippery situation,” Brewster said. “So that's the biggest thing, is to make sure you're aware and continue to practice good winter driving rules.”

