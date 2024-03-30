Winter storm warning issued for Coconino County

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Coconino County starting at 2:44 p.m. March 30. The warning expires at 8 a.m. March 31.

Heavy snow was expected above 6,000 feet from 8 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

A band of heavy snow was expected to move west to east across the area Saturday night in association with a strong cold front. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were likely between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with the frontal passage were expected with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Areas above 6,000 feet were expected to be affected, including near Doney Park, Flagstaff, Kachina Village, Munds Park and Williams.

Travel was expected to be very difficult with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

These areas were expected to get heavy snowfall: Doney Park 4 to 6 inches; Flagstaff 7 to 11 inches; Kachina Village 7 to 11 inches; Munds Park 7 to 11 inches; Williams 5 to 9 inches.

How to protect plants

When temperatures freeze, there is a possibility that exposed plants can be damaged.

The National Weather Service recommends:

Bringing sensitive plants indoors.

Covering outdoor plants with different materials, such as frost cloth, blankets, towels, cardboard boxes, liquid frost protection and Styrofoam cups on cactus.

How to keep pipes from bursting

When temperatures drop to freezing conditions, pipes have the potential to burst because of expansion of water. Burst pipes are one of the most common causes of property damage during freezing weather, according to Consumer Reports.

According to the American Red Cross and the weather service, here is how to prepare:

If there are water supply lines in the garage, keep your garage doors closed.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate closer to the plumbing.

Let cold water drip from the faucet connected to pipes that are exposed outdoors or in unheated interior areas.

Cover exposed pipes.

