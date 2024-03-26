Winter storm brings late-season snowpack

Mar. 25—The mountain region around Santa Fe received 12 to 18 inches of snow during the two-day storm that hit the area Sunday and Monday.

"All the impacts have been up high in the mountain," said Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

"We're building up more snowpack from late-season snow, so that's good news," he added.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains on Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Scott Overpeck said Monday morning the weather service might extend the warning to 3 a.m. Tuesday. The snowfall, he said, "will be off and on through the night."

Santa Fe Public Schools is on spring break this week, so the weather is not affecting the school system.

The big winner, when it comes to snowfall, might have been the Taos Ski Valley, which got 25 inches Sunday and Monday, Anderson said.

However, a representative of Ski Santa Fe said Monday the basin recorded a total of 32 inches of snow during the two-day stretch. Snow was still falling around 5 p.m., she said, adding the snow base was about 70 inches.

Around Santa Fe, some areas got about an inch and some much less due to the mix of rain and snow.

Tuesday will likely bring more precipitation but probably in the form of rain or small hail stones, with "no real accumulation," Anderson said.

"There will be continued cool and unsettled conditions Tuesday and more showers," he said. "Don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder."

Anderson said warmer and breezier weather is expected in Santa Fe from Wednesday through Easter Sunday as high temperatures move into the mid-60s.

That's about five to seven degrees warmer than normal for this time of year, he said.