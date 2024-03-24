Winter snaps back as cold spring storm hits Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Sunday, Utah! Our active weather will continue today as a low pressure system impacts the state.

Northwest flow will stay in place generating isolated to scattered showers in the valleys with periods of mountain snow. Temperatures are much cooler today following Saturday’s cold front, highs will remain in the upper 40s along the Wasatch Front, roughly ten degrees below average. Winter weather advisories in place for our mountain areas are set to expire at midnight tonight where periods of heavy snowfall will continue.

Snow totals of roughly 6-12″ are expected with locally higher amounts. The valleys should see mainly rain showers with the possibility of light snow overnight as temperatures are coldest. A chance of showers will remain for St. George as well with temperatures warming to around 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Trader Joe’s coming to Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood

This active pattern will remain in place early in the work week. A series of weak troughs will move within our northwest flow generating more isolated to scattered rain and snow showers. Along the Wasatch Front, a chance for lake effect, or lake enhanced precipitation, is possible both Monday and Tuesday mornings allowing for possible impacts to the morning commute. Scattered showers will then take over by afternoon and valley rain and mountain snowfall is expected. Temperatures will remain 5-10 degrees below average through Tuesday, warming some by midweek.

Wednesday, we’ll see a short-lived ridge of high pressure build into the region ahead of more potential changes into the weekend.

Bottom Line?! Scattered rain and snow showers remain in place early this week, potential for heavy mountain snowfall.

Stay tuned to the latest forecast for updates as this progressive pattern will likely continue into the weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.