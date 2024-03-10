Winter returns with snow showers, graupel, warm-up coming

Skies remained mostly cloudy in a brisk northwesterly flow behind a strong low-pressure system in the Northeast. Snow showers will taper off to scattered evening flurries and dissipate, with only a few breaks in the overcast.

Wind gusts will continue between 20 and 30 mph, with temperatures stuck in the mid- to upper 30s, and a wind chill in the low to mid-20s.

Skies will gradually clear later tonight, setting us up for a cold Monday morning in the mid- to upper 20s.

Sunshine will return to start the week, with a quick warm-up, as temperatures rebound into the 50s Monday, and then the 60s midweek with high pressure building in from the west.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday midweek in a southwesterly flow of air that will moisten ahead of a storm system in the central states. Showers will break out Thursday and become more widespread ahead of a cold front that will arrive at the end of the week. Cooler weather returns next weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Early flurries, clouds, brisk. High 39

Tonight: Gradual clearing, colder. Low 28

Monday: Sunny, milder. High 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 64 (38)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 67 (46)

Thursday: Cloud, few showers. High 70 (49)

Friday: Light rain, cooler. High 59 (54)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 57 (44)

