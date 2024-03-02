This Winter Park restaurant quickly has become a business lunch destination

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Sixty Vines restaurant in Winter Park has the airy, chic vibe and vegetable-heavy menu you’d expect at a California restaurant, but it first opened in Plano, Texas.

The restaurant, which opened in 2020 two weeks before the Covid-19 shutdown, has a full bar, 60 wines on tap and an extensive lunch menu. Included are 13 appetizers, customized charcuterie boards, five salads and 20 entrees.

The 7,097-square-footrestaurant at 110 Orlando Ave. in the Lakeside Crossing plaza is directly across the street from another popular lunch spot, Hillstone. Sixty Vines quickly has become a favorite for business lunches, thanks to servers knowing the balance of turning a table, providing good service and giving patrons the breathing room to discuss business.

Read: Madeline Soto’s body found in rural Osceola County

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



