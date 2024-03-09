Winter Garden City Commission race pits neighbor vs. neighbor vs. neighbor

No matter who wins the non-partisan, three-candidate race for Winter Garden City Commission District 2, residents of Lake Cove Pointe, a small gated community on Lake Apopka, will have a voice in the board’s meeting chambers.

Incumbent commissioner Ron Mueller and both challengers, Iliana Ramos Jones and Danny “DJ” Culberson, not only live in the same neighborhood, about a mile north of City Hall and downtown, they live on the same street.

Their race is one of two on Winter Garden’s municipal ballot March 19. Chloe Johnson and Karen Mcneil, both first-time candidates who reside in east Winter Garden, are bidding to succeed Mark Maciel as District 3 commissioner.

Culberson, 39, said he decided to run before he knew either of his neighbors would be on the ballot again.

Three years ago, Mueller bested Jones by 66 votes to win the seat.

But Mueller has faced “tough headwinds,” Culberson said, referring to an effort — abandoned last month — by city commissioners to oust Mueller from the board for alleged direct dealings with city staff in violation of charter rules.

The charter says commissioners may “deal” with city directors and employees only through the city manager.

Jones, 57, said Mayor John Rees and the rest of the commission have endorsed her candidacy.

Mueller shrugged off his colleagues’ endorsements. “I’m not their rubber stamp,” he said. “I think for myself.”

Despite political differences, all three candidates said they’ve tried to campaign as neighborly as possible.

“It’s natural for the neighbors to pick sides based on a ton of different factors. We kind of talked about not fueling that with our campaigns,” Culberson said. “Iliana may have said it best: ‘I don’t want to have to hide my face when I’m driving by your house and I don’t want you to feel like you have to hide yours when you drive by mine.’ ”

Mueller said he reminds himself they will still be neighbors whether they win or lose the vote.

“We all have a really good vision for Winter Garden,” he said during a photo shoot of the three candidates at the community’s front gate. “Our ideas are all slightly different but, I think, we’re all here for a better Winter Garden.”

Despite pledging to run neighborly campaigns, Mueller criticized Jones on Facebook for resorting to “fake attack messages” and Jones’ campaign site lists among her issues “ending disrespectful behavior and rule breaking” by Mueller.

Ron Mueller

A Navy veteran who served aboard a nuclear submarine, Mueller worked 15 years in cyber security for Wells Fargo and most recently in enterprise technology for the Walt Disney Company

He said his vision for Winter Garden remains focused on “fostering new business ventures that preserve the city’s unique charm while diversifying our financial base beyond property taxes…” He said the development of Dillard Street is also a top priority to ensure the west Orange city’s continued prosperity.

He fought against a proposed Florida’s Turnpike ramp at Avalon Road, saying it would have worsened traffic congestion in the area, according to ronmueller.org, his campaign website.

Iliana Ramos Jones

Born in Mexico, Jones has lived in Central Florida most of her life, and more than 20 years in Winter Garden.

She serves on the Winter Garden Architectural Review & Historic Preservation board. A brother, Sal, is a mayoral candidate in neighboring Oakland.

Jones has worked in real estate and co-owns with her brothers several family businesses, including Empire Finish Systems which provides construction framing, drywall and exterior work for housing, including multifamily projects.

“I feel we’re at a pivotal point in time in the city where we can either take it to the wrong side or continue the positive growth we have had,” Jones said. “I am for growth, but controlled growth…We cannot completely stop growth.”

Her campaign site is voteilianajones.com.

Danny Culberson

Culberson, who works in restaurant management, said his campaign differs from his opponents as he believes the city ought to provide more support for working families.

He also has concerns about unmanaged growth, fearing it has the potential to kill Winter Garden’s small-town charm and make traffic so difficult to navigate that it harms the quality of life for everyone.

Culberson also has proposed the city create a fund to kickstart small businesses. “I fully believe that small businesses are the heart of our city,” he said on djculberson.com, his campaign website,

Located about 15 miles west of Orlando, Winter Garden has grown from about 15,500 residents in 2000 to more than 47,000 in 2020, according to U.S. Census data. Local officials estimate more than 50,000 people live in the city.

A charter change extended commission terms from three to four years.

A commissioner’s position is considered part-time and pays $600 plus health and life insurance.

If none of the three candidate get more than 50 percent of the vote, a run-off election will be held April 16 between the two who received the most votes.

District 3

Johnson, 36, and Mcneil, 60, are vying to succeed Mark Maciel, who opted not to seek re-election.

Johnson said she wants a bigger role with the city to build her community and help change lives.

As vice president of the community advocacy group One Winter Garden, Johnson opposed Orange County Public Schools’ plan to build a school bus depot on the Orange Technical College when the westside campus relocates.

She also was appointed by Orange County Commissioner Nicole Wilson to serve on the Citizens Safety Task Force, created by Mayor Jerry Demings to help identify solutions and strategies to reduce gun violence and violent crime.

Johnson works as community relations director for Eight Waves, a Winter Garden not-for-profit with a literacy program for kids and families. She also serves on the Planning and Zoning Board. Her campaign website is voteforchloe.com.

A lifelong eastside resident, Mcneil said she decided to run to honor the legacy of the late Mildred Dixon.

“She was, in my opinion, the only commissioner who got something done for our district,” Mcneil said of Dixon, who in 1985 became the first woman and first Black candidate elected to office in Winter Garden, incorporated in 1903.

Dixon, who died in 2006, served nearly seven terms on the city commission.

Mcneil said she has been a voice for the community but a seat on the commission would help her amplify it.

“I know how it is to live in a neighborhood and see things that need to be done not getting done,” she said.

Mcneil, who owns an adult daycare, said she has lobbied for speed bumps on eastside streets to slow down traffic and make neighborhoods safer. Her campaign website is vote4karenmcneil.com.

shudak@orlandosentinel.com