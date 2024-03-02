‘Winter’s coming to an end’: Mississippi Mudds in Tonawanda opens for its 38th year

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York staple is back open for the season. Mississippi Mudds is once again serving up ice cream, hot dogs and burgers to folks in Tonawanda.

“Spring seems like it’s almost here, but once Mississippi Mudds opens up, and Old Man River, it’s getting close,” said Brain Holzerland, who was one of the first customers of the season.

Holzerland drove with his family from the Town of Lancaster to be at the restaurant on opening day.

“We just can’t wait for it to open up,” he said. “Just a good place to go with the family and grab a hotdog, cheeseburger.”

Owner Tony Berrafato typically opens the restaurant in mid-March. This year, he decided to open up sooner thanks to warmer temperatures in the forecast. Customers say the place opening is a sure sign that spring is near.

“People do connect the two. They say ‘oh, when Mississippi Mudds is opening it must be time,'” he said. “I feel grateful we’re respected like that and appreciative because without the customers, we wouldn’t exist.”

Mississippi Mudds has been located near Niawanda Park for close to four decades.

“Going on 38 years this summer we took over. We’ve been part of this community all that time and it’s been great,” Berrafato said. “The community is great. And actually the staff that we’ve had from all the local kids, Tonawanda, North Tonawanda, Kenmore, Grand Island kids has been great and then obviously Niawanda Park is fantastic.”

Mississippi Mudds is open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m.

