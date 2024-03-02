Winston-Salem State University Student wins first NASCAR truck series race
Winston-Salem State University Student wins first NASCAR truck series race
Winston-Salem State University Student wins first NASCAR truck series race
At least 80 of 114 cars that raced at Daytona this week were involved in crashes.
It's time for the NASCAR Cup Series' biggest race of the year: the Daytona 500. Here's how to tune in.
Sunday's forecast does not look any better than Saturday's.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
Scottie Barnes broke a bone in his left hand Friday night, and is now out indefinitely.
The gaming industry is facing mass layoffs.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $18 and so much more.
Rublev will lose out on prize money and ranking points earned by reaching the semifinals.
The Missouri DE said the 21 reps he did during the bench press aren't an accurate reflection of what he can do.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
The lightweight but mighty scrubber takes almost no effort to use and gets the job done. Plus, it comes in six fun colors!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The stories you need to start your day: Trump and Biden’s border visits, ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
'The Cadillac of beach chairs': More than 41,000 five-star Amazon reviewers say they'll change your chill-out game for good.
A simple equation helps explain the heated rally in bitcoin: More coins are being bought each day than new ones are being created.
X has updated its abuse and harassment page in January, and it has added a new section that explains its new rule against intentionally using the wrong pronouns for a person or using a name they no longer go by.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged bankrupt Lordstown Motors with misleading investors about the sales prospects of its Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown has agreed to pay $25.5 million as a result -- money that the SEC says will go toward settling a number of pending class action lawsuits against the company. "We allege that, in a highly competitive race to deliver the first mass-produced electric pickup truck to the U.S. market, Lordstown oversold true demand for the Endurance,” Mark Cave, associate director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said in a statement.