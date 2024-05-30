Winston-Salem State’s new chancellor is first woman to lead the university

Over 800 viewers tuned in to a press conference Wednesday as the new chancellor of Winston-Salem State University was named.

Bonita J. Brown, a Winston-Salem native and former assistant attorney at the school, was announced as the university’s 14th chancellor. She is the first woman to hold the position since the historically Black university’s founding in 1892.

Brown most recently served as interim president of Northern Kentucky University and has held several senior positions at public higher education institutions.

WSSU Board of Trustees Chairperson Kathleen Kelly said there were more than 50 applicants for the role, and Brown was one of three finalists presented to UNC System President Peter Hans. Brown’s selection is a milestone and testament to the university’s commitment to being an inclusive institution, she said.

“Her past achievements demonstrate her ability to drive results,” Kelly said. “Additionally, her passion for higher education and commitment to continuous learning align perfectly with WSSU’s values and long-term goals. With Bonita Brown on board, we are excited about the possibilities for future growth and achievement.”

Neither Brown nor Kelly mentioned the UNC Board of Governors’ recent decision to dismantle and defund the system’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

“Higher education is at an inflection point,” Brown said. “We’re facing challenges from all directions. From budget challenges to enrollment concerns, the political winds, all of the federal and state regulations, all the changes that’s happening in the athletic world, free speech challenges, COVID, you name it.”

WSSU is home to nearly 5,000 students, according to university data. For 11 months, Anthony Graham served as the interim chancellor following the retirement of former Chancellor Elwood Robinson in June 2023.

“I’m the first female permanent chancellor,” Brown said at the press conference. “I think I’m still processing the significance of that. But I do hope to be an inspiration for others as they navigate their careers.”

Brown said HBCUs serve a vitally important role in society.

“Now, and more than ever, we need (HBCUs) to protect historical perspectives,” Brown said. “To provide access and change the lives of students as they enter our doors, and to protect and create the culture because that’s what we do.”

Brown said she hopes to aid students with mental health concerns, increase enrollment, aid in alumni giving and establish initiatives to support Black males in the community.

“I think I have a lot of connections and networks all across the country that I will be tapping into to bring resources, ideas or strategies to this area,” Brown said.

She worked as assistant university attorney from 2004 to 2006. She has worked in administrative roles at other UNC System schools, including UNC-Greensboro and the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Her parents are WSSU alumni.

Brown’s appointment as WSSU’s chancellor will begin on July 1.