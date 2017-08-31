Winos Rejoice! Bath and Body Works Has Some Amazing New Wine-Inspired Scents

From Woman's Day

Get ready red wine drinkers, bubble bath lovers, and candle burning fiends, these new (and punny) bathroom staples are the mashup of your dreams.

Bath and Body Works will launch a series of new wine-scented products this fall. Shoppers will find the brand's classic items-3-wick candles, foaming hand soaps, lotions, and more in vino-inspired fragrances. And thanks to their fun packaging, they all make great gifts for your favorite wine drinker.

Both the Wine Not? hand soap and You Had Me at Merlot candle are new to shelves, and make perfect holiday gifts for girlfriends or treats for yourself. They're all an expansion of the brand's rich and decadent black cherry merlot-scented assortment, much of which, is only offered online.

And if that's not enough, you can also show off your love for wine with new adorable accesories like the Wine Not? scent-portable holder, wine bottle night light and wallflower plug, and more. Products start at just $6.50.

Relative to the brand's product offering, this is just a small sampling, so hopefully there will be a complete collection for winos in stores soon!

