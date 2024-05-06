Winona woman injured in Highway 61 crash Saturday

May 6—RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Winona woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, May 4, 2024, south of Winona.

A 2015 Honda CRV was eastbound on Winona County Road 7 when it went off the roadway across Highway 61 around 10:30 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, Ganga Harris, 62, of Winona, was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Pickwick Fire Department and Winona Area Ambulance also responded to the scene.