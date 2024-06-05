Winona man sentenced to three years in prison for gun incident

Jun. 4—WINONA, Minn. — A Winona, Minnesota man was sentenced to three years in prison for shooting at another man after a fight.

Jayden Michael Jessie, 20, was sentenced in Winona County District Court Thursday, May 30, 2024 after pleading guilty to felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

In the plea, Jessie admitted to firing shots at another person March 2024 outside a Winona apartment building after a fight when someone handed him a firearm.

Jessie is also facing charges in Freeborn County related to possessing a firearm while ineligible for an incident in Albert Lea in which Jessie allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at another person.

According to court documents, police responded to a call for shots fired outside an apartment building the evening of March 31, 2024. They reviewed surveillance video from outside the building which showed Jessie was in a fight surrounded by a crowd of onlookers.

According to the criminal complaint, officers reviewing the video found Jessie "appears to take more punishment than he delivers." He then walks to a person in the crowd who hands him an object, the complaint said. Jessie then takes a "shooting stance" and the crowd is seen to scatter. The video shows "dirt splashes" from where bullets hit the ground, the document shows.

Search warrants filed in Winona County document bullets retrieved from the ground outside the building.

Jessie was given credit for 61 days served. He was ordered to serve two years of the sentence in custody and one year on supervised release if eligible with good behavior.