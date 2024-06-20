Winona man accused of sexually assaulting tattoo client pleads guilty to body art license violation

Jun. 19—WINONA — A Winona man accused of sexually assaulting a client during a tattoo session as an unlicensed tattoo artist pleaded guilty to a body art license violation.

On Tuesday, June 18, Travis Wayne Musilek, 38, pleaded guilty to a body art license violation, a gross misdemeanor. A second gross misdemeanor of criminal sexual conduct was dismissed.

Musilek owes a $300 fine with an $85 surcharge and will be released on unsupervised probation.

Musilek was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a female client in June 2023 while the woman was getting a tattoo from Musilek, according to the criminal complaint in the case .

A Winona police officer spoke with the woman a day after and watched videos the woman took of the tattoo session. The videos allegedly showed Musilek repeatedly touching the woman during the session in ways that had nothing to do with the tattoo, the complaint said.

He denied sexually assaulting the woman to police, the complaint said.

While Musilek told an officer that he had been tattooing since 2017, law enforcement was unable to find any record of Musilek having a license on the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.

Mark Wasson contributed to this report.