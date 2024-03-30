‘Winning streak’: 2 New Jersey lottery players split $30 million Pick-6 jackpot

TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) — Two lucky New Jersey lottery players are splitting a $30 million jackpot after matching all six numbers in Thursday night’s drawing.

The winning tickets were sold at a Quick Chek store in Morris Count and a Wawa in Monmouth County, lottery officials said. The $30 million jackpot was the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s 44-year history.

“New Jersey is thrilled to celebrate our newest millionaires. I think it is safe to say that we are on a winning streak,” said New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey. “All of this proves that we have a jackpot for every dream and of course, anything can happen in Jersey! I cannot wait to see what happens next.”

The winning numbers for Thursday’s, drawing were: 13, 27, 32, 36, 37, and 43.

