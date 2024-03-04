A winning Powerball ticket was sold in SC, but time is running out to cash it in

Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket at a gas station in Lexington County, but time is running out before the $50,000 prize expires, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Monday in a news release.

The ticket must be claimed by Thursday, or the $50,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina, according to the release.

The five-figure winning ticket was sold at the Palmetto Express gas station/convenience store at 495 Old Sandy Run Road prior to the Sept. 9, 2023 drawing, officials said. That Palmetto Express is next to Exit 125 on Interstate 26 in Gaston.

After the drawing, there are 180 days for the winner to claim the prize.

Lottery officials encourage Powerball players to check their tickets.

The ticket matched four of the five white numbers and the red Powerball number, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers in the Sept. 9 drawing were 11, 19, 29, 63, 68 and Powerball: 25.

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, or if mailed, the envelope must be postmarked by that date, according to the release.

For complete information on claiming prizes, go to sceducationlottery.com.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of matching four white balls and the red Powerball for the prize are 1-in-913,129, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery website.

The Palmetto Express will receive a commission of $500 if the winning ticket is claimed and turned in to lottery officials, according to the release.

There will be another Powerball drawing Monday night, and the jackpot is estimated to be $460 million, officials said.

Anyone looking to buy a ticket must make a purchase by 9:59 p.m. for the 10:59 p.m. drawing. Tickets are $2, and could cost more with additional options.

The odds of winning Powerball’s grand prize are 1-in-293 million.