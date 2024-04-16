Winning Powerball ticket sold at a Georgia Publix store, officials say. Here’s where

A Georgia Powerball player scored a big prize in the lottery game’s latest drawing.

Someone in Fayetteville won $50,000 after matching four white balls and the red Powerball in the April 15 drawing, according to Georgia Lottery officials. The lucky ticket was purchased from a Publix on Glynn Street.

The winning numbers drawn Monday were 7, 16, 41, 56, 61 and red Powerball 23, according to the lottery game’s website. The Power Play option was 3x.

There were no $1 million winners and no one snagged the estimated $67 million jackpot, results show.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, April 17, with an estimated $78 million jackpot.

Fayetteville is about a 20-mile drive southwest from downtown Atlanta.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

