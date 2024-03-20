Winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Jackpot approaching $700 million.

Will you be $687-million dollars richer tonight? The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, March 20 will be drawn tonight at 11 p.m. The jackpot rose again with no winner on Monday. The jackpot is nearing the $700-million mark at a now estimated $687 million ($327.3 million cash value).

The last Powerball jackpot winner was back on January 1, when the winner in Michigan won $842-million.

Last night's Mega Millions drawing had no winner pushing that jackpot close to $1-billion. At $977-million, the jackpot is the sixth largest in the game's history.

Check back tonight after 11 p.m. when results are available.

Powerball winning numbers for March 20, 2024

Check back at 11 p.m. tonight for live results for the March 20 jackpot drawing.

Mega Millions jackpot heats up to $900M Mega Millions jackpot approaching $900 million: What to know about the next lottery drawing

Did anyone win the March 18 Powerball jackpot?

There were no Powerball jackpot winner for March 18. There was one Match 5 plus Power Play winner in Florida who won $2 million and five Match 5 million dollar winners from Maryland, Minnesota, Virginia and two from Texas.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, March 20 for a $687 jackpot ($327.3 million cash value). Powerball drawings are held three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 10 p.m. on the night of the draw. In New Jersey the deadline is 9:45 p.m. and in Connecticut the deadline is 10 p.m.

How to play Powerball

Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball).

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball ticket locations in NY

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

The drawing may be broadcast on a local television station in your market as well.

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024: Won in Michigan $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Monday 3/20/24 Powerball $687M jackpot winning numbers