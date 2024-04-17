Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, April 17, 2024

This could be your lucky day.

After the recent huge Powerball jackpot win of $1.3 billion, the current jackpot was reset and the current jackpot has been slowly growing since and has now reached $78 million or cash value of $36.5 million. The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 17 will drawn at around 11 p.m.

Check below for tonight's jackpot numbers.

Powerball winning numbers for April 17, 2024

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, April 17, 2024: Check back after 11 p.m. for live results.

Did anyone win the April 17 Powerball jackpot?

Check back later tonight to see if there were any jackpot winners.

To find the full list of previous Powerball winners, click the link to the lottery's website.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

After tonight's drawing, the next Powerball drawing is Saturday, April 20. Powerball drawings are held three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

How late can you buy a Powerball ticket in New York?

In New York, in-store and online ticket sales are available until 10 p.m. on the night of the draw. In New Jersey the deadline is 9:45 p.m. and in Connecticut the deadline is 10 p.m.

How to play Powerball

Choose five numbers 1 to 69 and one number 1 to 26 to be your Powerball. To win the Powerball jackpot, match the six numbers on your ticket to the drawn six-number combination (five numbers plus the Powerball).

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball ticket locations in NY

Powerball tickets cost $2 each. Here’s where to find the closest New York Lottery game retailers near you.

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

The drawing may be broadcast on a local television station in your market as well.

What are the Powerball prizes?

The complete guide to winnings is:

Match 5 White Balls + Powerball: Jackpot

Match 5 White Balls: $1 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball: $50,000

Match 4 White Balls: $100

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball: $100

Match 3 White Balls: $7

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball: $7

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball: $4

Match Powerball: $4

Match 5 White Balls with Power Play: $2 million

Match 4 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $200,000

Match 4 White Balls with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $400

Match 3 White Balls with Power Play: $28

Match 2 White Balls + Powerball with Power Play: $28

Match 1 White Ball + Powerball with Power Play: $16

Match Powerball with Power Play: $16

Top 10 largest Powerball jackpots

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

$2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California $1.765 billion, Oct. 11, 2023: Won in California $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee $1.09 billion, April 6, 2024: Won in Oregon $1.08 billion, July 19, 2023: Won in California $842.4 million, Jan. 1, 2024: Won in Michigan $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts $754.6 million, Feb. 6, 2023: Won in Washington $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Monday 4/17/24 Powerball $78M jackpot winning numbers