Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One record-setting jackpot down, one to go.

After a winning ticket was sold in Tuesday’s $1.13 billion Mega Millions drawing, Wednesday’s Powerball is the last one standing in the one-two punch of growing jackpots that drew players’ attention over the last few weeks.

Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers are 37, 46, 57, 60, and 66; the Powerball is 08 and the Power Play multiplier is 2X.

Wednesday’s estimated $873.1 million jackpot is the fifth-highest in the game’s history and marks the 37th drawing since the game’s last winner – a $842.4 million jackpot won on Jan. 1.

The top ten Powerball jackpots are:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 $865 million (est.) – March 27, 2024 $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021

None of those top ten jackpots was won in Ohio.

Winners have the option of being paid the full jackpot amount in annual payments over 30 years, or taking a lesser, one-time payment (this one worth $416.1 million). Lottery officials said most winners choose the one-time payment.

Players must match five balls numbered 1 to 69 plus a Powerball numbered between 1 through 26 to win the jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can opt to play the Power Play multiplier for an extra $1, which will multiply the player’s winnings by the drawn multiplier (this applies to all prizes except the jackpot).

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million; the odds of winning any one of the nine different prizes available is 1 in 24.9. Odds are not affected by the number of tickets sold; instead, they are based on the chances of selecting the right combination of numbers.

On Tuesday, one ticket sold in New Jersey matched the winning Mega Millions drawing for an estimated $1.128 billion jackpot (or the $536.6 million one-time payout), the fifth-largest jackpot in that game’s history.

