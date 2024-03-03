Winning Powerball numbers for March 2, 2024. Did anyone win Saturday's jackpot?

A customer chooses Powerball numbers at Won Won Mini Market liquor store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

With no grand prize winner from Saturday's Poweball drawing, the jackpot now is worth an estimated $460 million with a cash value of $220.4 million.

Here's what else to know about Saturday's Powerball drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers for 3/2/24

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 3, 18, 27, 36 and 53. The Powerball was 12. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Did anyone win the Powerball jackpot Monday night?

No one won the jackpot but tickets winning $1 million tickets sold in Georgia, Michigan and two in California.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot?

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.4 billion (est.) – Oct. 7, 2023 $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. on Monday night. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

If you're feeling lucky, you can purchase tickets for the Powerball drawing at the 9,800 or so convenience stores or Ohio Lottery retailers throughout the state. Visit the Ohio Lottery website to find a retailer.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever won?

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was $2.04 billion in November, 2022, while the top 12 Powerball jackpots have all been won since 2016.

How do you play the Powerball?

To play, select five numbers from one to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from one to 26 for the red Powerball. You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

How can you win Powerball? There are nine ways

Five white balls + one red Powerball = Jackpot

Five white balls = $1 million

Four white balls + one red Powerball = $50,000

Four white balls = $100

Three white balls + one red Powerball = $100

Three white balls = $7

Two white balls + one red Powerball = $7

One white ball + one red Powerball = $4

One red Powerball = $4

